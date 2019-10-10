NASA’s Mars 2020 Rover Sky Crane Landing Tech Checks Off Another Milestone

Washington: The Mars 2020 rover mission, the part of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program, has achieved a successful separation test of the descent stage that will deliver the six-wheeled robot to the surface of the Red Planet.

The test, which took place at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California on September 28 used a crane to lift the large, rocket-powered descent stage away from the rover.

The Mars 2020 rover is based on the Mars Science Laboratory’s Curiosity rover configuration. It is car-sized, about 10 feet long (not including the arm), 9 feet wide, and 7 feet tall (about 3 meters long, 2.7 meters wide, and 2.2 meters tall). But at 2,314 pounds (1,050 kilograms), it weighs less than a compact car.

In some sense, the rover parts are similar to what any living creature would need to keep it “alive” and able to explore.

The Mars 2020 mission addresses high-priority science goals for Mars exploration, including key questions about the potential for life on Mars. The mission takes the next step by not only seeking signs of habitable conditions on Mars in the ancient past, but also searching for signs of past microbial life itself. The Mars 2020 rover introduces a drill that can collect core samples of the most promising rocks and soils and set them aside in a “cache” on the surface of Mars.

The mission is timed for a launch opportunity in July 2020 when Earth and Mars are in good positions relative to each other for landing on Mars. That is, it takes less power to travel to Mars at this time, compared to other times when Earth and Mars are in different positions in their orbits.