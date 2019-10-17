NASA Unveils Spacesuits To Be Worn By First Woman On The Moon

Washington: NASA has showcased the prototypes of the next-generation spacesuits to be used in its Artemis programme that will send the first woman and next man to the Moon by 2024.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine took to micro-blogging site Twitter and informed about the same.

“The 1st woman and next man will go to the Moon in 2024. Today, we previewed the next generation #Artemis spacesuits that our astronauts will wear — 1 for launch and re-entry, and 1 for exploring the lunar South Pole,” Bridenstine tweeted on Tuesday.

As per reports, the spacesuit designed for exploring the Moon’s surface is called the Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU), and the one for launch and re-entry aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft is known as the Orion Crew Survival System.

NASA is planning to land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024 and to land on Mars in the 2030s.