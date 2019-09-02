Narrow Escape For Youth After Encounter With Bear In Balasore

Balasore: A youth had a narrow escape from being attacked by a bear at Nilagiri area in Balasore district today. The youth has been identified as Kalinga Kumar Patra.

According to sources, Patra had gone to nearby Khairibani village where he encountered the wild bear near the field. Despite being panic Patra patiently tackled with the terrifying situation and managed to escape from the spot.

The locals of Khairibani village has alleged that the bears that stray into the human settlements from the nearby forest pose threat to the lives of people.

Meanwhile, the locals have demanded solar fencing around the border of the jungle so that the bears can’t venture inside the village, sources said.

 

