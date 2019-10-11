Narrow Escape For Driver As Moving Truck Catches Fire In Bargarh

Bargarh: The driver of a coal-laden truck had a narrow escape after the moving vehicle caught fire in Bargarh district late night on Thursday.

According to reports, the truck was en route to Rayagada from Jharsuguda when the fire broke out in the vehicle in Bargarh.

Soon after spotting the smoke the alert driver stopped the truck and alighted from the vehicle safely.

On being informed, fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and doused the flames. The exact reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained, the fire service personnel said.

