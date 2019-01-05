Nargis Fakhri’s ‘Amavas’ now to release on Feb 1

Mumbai: Nargis Fakhri’s upcoming horror flick Amavas which was earlier slated to release on January 11, has now been postponed to February 1.

As per reports, the Bhushan Patel directorial has been postponed due to visual effects and post-production related works.

The makers had recently released a ballad song from the film. Apart from Nargis, the film also stars Sachiin Joshi, Vivan Bhathena, Navneet Kaur Dhillon, Mona Singh and Ali Asgar in pivotal roles.

Amavas is produced by Viiking Media and Entertainment, in association with Simply West UK and Thoth Ventures.

The film also marks the comeback of Nargis to the industry after a long time. She was last seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in an English-language film 5 Weddings last year, directed and produced by Namrata Singh Gujral.