Narendra Modi to be sworn-in as PM for 2nd term on May 30

New Delhi: Leader of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Narendra Modi will be sworn in as country’s Prime Minister for the second term on Thursday.

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the Oath of Office and Secrecy to Modi and other members of Union Council of Ministers at a function in Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event will take place in the evening at 7 PM on May 30.

After the landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls, Modi has been elected unanimously as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance yesterday. Later, he called on the President and staked claim to form government at the Centre.

The new Cabinet of Narendra Modi is expected to have representation of all states and regions, especially from West Bengal and Odisha where BJP has performed well.

Several ministers of previous government are likely to retain their place in the Cabinet this time as well. Prime Minister has asserted that his government is even more determined to fulfill the dreams of 130 crore Indians and create the New India that they have dreamt of.