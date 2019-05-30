Narendra Modi takes oath as PM of India for second term

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Damodardas Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for a second term at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Thursday.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy to PM Modi. Modi’s new council of ministers were also administered the oath by the President.

BJP President Amit Shah and Lucknow BJP MP Rajnath Singh also took the oath as Union Ministers in the new government. Besides, Nitin Gadkari, Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ram Vilas Paswan, Narendra Singh Tomar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Harsimarat Kaur Badal, Thaawarchand Gehlot, and S Jaishankar also took oath as Union Ministers.

Nearly 8,000 guests attended the event, including heads of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan, Mauritius and Kyrgyzstan. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also in attendance.

For live and more updates on PM Narendra Modi & Council of Ministers’ swearing-in ceremony, Please follow the link. https://twitter.com/PIBBhubaneswar

