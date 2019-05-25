Narendra Modi elected NDA leader, to meet Prez at 8 pm

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unanimously elected as the leader of BJP parliamentary party at the meeting of National Democratic Alliance on Saturday.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Prakash Singh Badal proposed Modi’s name as the leader of NDA and JDU leader Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan and AIADMK leader E K Palaniswami endorsed the proposal.

Other leaders who supported the proposal are Nationalist Democratic Progressive Parties Neiphiu Rio and other alliance partners.

Earlier, Modi was unanimously elected as the leader of BJP parliamentary party. BJP President Amit Shah proposed his name and Rajnath Singh seconded it.

Modi will stake claim to form an NDA government this evening. He will call on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Prior to this, NDA leaders are also likely to call on the President.