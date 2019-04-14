Narendra Modi does not deserve second term: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik, in an exclusive interview to an English news channel, has opined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not deserve a second term.

Talking to the media person, Patnaik said, “Modi has not been successful. During the last five years, there has been no improvement in unemployment, irrigation, and railways.”

In the meantime, Patnaik described late leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee as “one of the best prime ministers India has had”.

When asked about his statement that Biju Janata Dal will have a decisive role in the formation of next government at the Centre, Naveen reiterated that BJD will support whichever party that backs just and legitimate demands of Odisha.

Further taking a jibe at PM Modi’s statement that Odisha will become another Tripura where BJP will form the government, Patnaik said, “In his (Narendra Modi) dreams.” He also expressed confidence of BJD performing well this election.

On being questioned about Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Naveen said, “He (Rahul) still has to mature.” He also opined that a ‘healthy option’ for Rahul Gandhi is to concentrate on one particular State and work for the same for some years.