Nandankanan Zoo to get African cheetah & zebra soon

Bhubaneswar: Good news for animal lovers in the state. The Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) authorities have decided to bring an African cheetah and a Zebra soon.

According to sources, the African cheetah and Zebra will be bought from the Netherlands.

Apart from this, Nanadankanan zoo will also welcome new guests including two giraffes and two yellow anacondas to be brought under an animal exchange programme with other states.

“Nandankanan has already got permission and proposal from Central Zoo Authority to buy African cheetah and zebra,” informed Chief Wildlife Warden of Odisha, Ajay Kumar Mohapatra.

Earlier, Nandankanan has also brought orangutan, zebra, giraffe, and anaconda from Madras and 12 vultures from Gwalior.