Nandankanan to reopen for visitors tomorrow

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) situated on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, which was ravaged by devastating Cyclone FANI, will be opened for the visitors tomorrow (Tuesday).

The decision to open the zoo has been taken following a thorough inspection by a technical team, sources said.

It may be mentioned here that, the NZP authorities had declared the closure of zoo for an indefinite period after the extremely severe cyclonic storm left a trail of devastation here on May 3.

A large portion of green cover in the zoo was badly affected by strong winds of Cyclone FANI, which uprooted thousands of trees in the NZP and medicinal plants in the adjoined Botanical Garden.

As many as 213 enclosures built for the animals at the Nandankanan zoo suffered damage by the cyclone.

