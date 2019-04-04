Nandankanan gets 6,000 ‘Save Binny’ emails

Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) authorities have reportedly received a whopping 6,000 emails recommending special treatment to Binny, the country’s only orangutan.

The 41-year-old orangutan has been ill for more than a year as she has been suffering from a pouch wound in her throat.

Orangutan Veterinary Aid (OVAID), a charitable organisation, is spearheading a campaign urging the authorities of Nandankanan to provide special veterinary treatment to save the only orangutan in India.

Sara Fell Hicks, the co-founder of the charitable organization, informed that 6,000 emails have been sent to Nandankanan authorities and hoped that possible negotiations may open up in this regard.

“It seems now that thanks to all our supporters, over 6,000 emails were sent to Nandakanan Zoo that possible negotiations may open up. We will keep you all updated. Thank you to everyone who took the time to send emails and share our post. It’s early days but a move in the right direction in helping Binny,” Hicks wrote on her Facebook page.

“We along with International Animal Rescue and Wildlife SOS (India) have been trying to get expert help to Binny since her plight was first raised on social media in January, yet so far the zoo has refused outside help,” Hicks further stated.

She urged people to share the post to help apply pressure on Nandankanan zoo to permit international veterinary professionals to help this poor suffering orangutan.

Jayant Kumar Das, the deputy director of Nandankanan, said, “The serious wound on Binny’s mouth is not healing as she regularly scratches it. The Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi, sought a detailed report about the illness and her treatment from us and we recently submitted our report. Some veterinary surgeons and orangutan researchers from Indonesia offered their help to us for her treatment. We will soon chalk out our plans about further treatment of the orangutan,” he said.

Notably, Binny was brought to NZP from Pune’s Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park on November 20, 2003, when she was only 25 years old, in exchange for two elephants. She was earlier brought to India from Australia.