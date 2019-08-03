Nandanik’s 3-day theatre bonanza concludes in Koraput

Koraput: The three-day theatre bonanza by Nandanik at Koraput concluded with a series of programmes including lecture, seminar and drama by teams from Bhubaneswar, New Delhi and Kolkata.

Nandanik presented the play Nayeeka based on the plays of Ramakanta Rath, which was scripted and directed by Sourav Gupta. The non-verbal drama regarding water pollution by Kala Jal, a Delhi based People’s Theatre Group also staged on the occasion.

On the concluding day today, the Alumina Girls School, Damanjodi stated a play, Swabhiman, on Rights of Girl Child. Alternative Living Theatre presented ‘Ghar wapsi ki geet’ under the direction of SNA awardee Probir Guha.

The play in living theatre signature style of Guha was highly physical and musical in form and emphasised the important issue of curses of industrialisation and uprooting of people from their homeland.

Nayika Natyachetana presented a modern adaptation of Fakir Mohan’s Rebati by Subodh Patnaik titled Rebati Eibati Sebati. The solo performance by Sujata Priyambada was liked by everyone. The play centres on women’s education in the present social context.

Notably, on August 1 and 2, Nandanik organised the Foundation Day Lecture at COATS Seminar Hall, Koraput and a national level seminar on ‘Folk Culture and Media’ was organized by Nandanik in joint collaboration with Kolkata based academic journal Parbo. The Asim Basu Memorial Award was handed over to Shri Dambarudhar Nayak by Bhaswati Basu.

On the occasion, academicians and art practitioners presented papers in the seminar convened jointly by Dr Jhansi Singh and Saumendra Kr Swain. All the guests congratulated Nandanik on reaching 5 years and spearheading the theatre movement in Koraput.