‘Nandanik’ organises theatre competition for school kids in Koraput

By pragativadinewsservice
Koraput: Nandanik, a Koraput-based theatre group, today organised a competition for school kids here on the eve of World Theatre Day.

In the competition, more than a hundred students of the locality participated in skits, mime and mono action.

Three judges of the event, Monideepa Gupta, Saumendra Swain and Tanuja Pati selected nine children of among all participants, as the winners in the aforementioned categories.

“Koraput is a tribal area and theatre needs to be promoted. We wanted young school children to know that there is a ‘World Theatre Day’ and theatre is a very interesting art form helpful in studies,” said the creative director of the theatre group, Sourav Gupta. “We want to bring future artists from schools,” he added.

pragativadinewsservice
