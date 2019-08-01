Nandanik celebrates 5th Foundation Day in Koraput

Koraput: Nandanik, a theatre group based in Koraput, on Thursday organised Foundation Day Lecture to mark its 5th Foundation Day, at COATS (Council of Analytical Tribal Studies) Seminar Hall.

The programme was inaugurated by District Culture Officer of Koraput, Akshay Kumar Sethy.

The event kicked off with a lecture on “Folk Culture of Odisha” by Manmatha Kumar Satapathy and presided over by KC Nisanka, former District Culture Officer of Koraput.

On the occasion, Nandanik and Asim Basu Foundation, Bhubaneswar jointly presented the 2nd Asim Basu Memorial Award to Dambarudhar Nayak for encouraging young theatre artist. Bhaswati Basu, daughter of Asim Basu, presented the award to Nayak.

On August 2 and 3, Nandanik will organise the 4th edition of Deomali National Theatre Festival at Town Hall, Koraput. Five plays including three from Odisha, one from Kolkata and one non-verbal play from Delhi will be staged.

For the first time, the festival will feature a play from New Delhi-Kala Jal by People’s Theatre Group. The schedule also features Swabhiman, a play on girl child protection by child artists of Alumina Girls School, Damanjodi.

The major highlight of the festival is the inclusion of the works of two stalwarts of Indian Theatre-Probir Guha and Subodh Patnaik. While ALT, Kolkata will present Ghar Wapasi Ki Geet under Guha’s direction, Nayika Natyachetana will present a modern-day script, Rebati Eibati Sebati, based on Fakir Mohan Senapati’s Rebati scripted by Patnaik.

One of the major attractions of the festival is the premiere of Nandanik’s new play, Nayeeka, which is based on poems of Ramakanta Rath directed by Prof Sourav Gupta.

Formed in 2014, Nandanik has carried out a barrage of theatre-related activities in Koraput since its inception which includes drama production, workshops, festivals, celebrations, book publishing, etc and placed Koraput in the theatre map of India.

