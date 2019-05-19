Naidu holds talks with Gandhi after meeting Akhilesh, Mayawati

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday met top opposition leaders to rally support for a non-BJP government.

These leaders include Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar.

Naidu arrived in the national capital on Friday to discuss with Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party chief Pawar, Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav and leaders of the Communist Party of India.

He had then flown to Lucknow and met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati.

Observers maintained that the Sunday’s meeting assumes significance as Naidu is meeting Gandhi and Pawar after holding talks with the SP and BSP chiefs. The two leaders are openly coming out in favour of an opposition alliance.

The TDP chief’s deliberations are part of his efforts to unite non-NDA parties and bring them together on one platform to stake their claim for forming the next government in case NDA fails to get the majority mark.