Nabin Kujur of SAIL Hockey Academy selected for Junior National Coaching camp

Rourkela: Nabin Kujur, a cadet of SAIL Hockey Academy (SHA) of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has been selected by Hockey India for the Junior Men National Coaching Camp.

The Coaching Camp will be held from 12th to 31st August 2019 at SAI Centre, Bengaluru. Notably, he is amongst the 35 players selected from different parts of the country to join the camp.

Nabin, son of Lily Kujur and Kishor Kujur of Ambadand village of Sundargarh district had joined SHA in 2016 after getting spotted in the selection trial. He has been learning the nuances of Hockey at Biju Pattnaik Hockey Stadium, Sector- 5 under the tutelage of the expert SHA coaches.

Known for his tactful interceptions in the defence line, Nabin has been a consistent performer as a defender and exhibited his agile skills in many tournaments in the recent past.

The promising young talent of SHA has already played Senior National Hockey Championship at Chennai in 2019 and Junior National Hockey Championship at Bhopal in 2018.

Notably, SAIL Hockey Academy (SHA) was set up in 1992 by SAIL on 15 acres of land at Rourkela, which is known to the hockey heartland of India. Thereafter, in order to provide a centre dedicated to the promotion of the game, an exclusive Hockey Stadium was also built at Rourkela. The academy identifies and nurtures budding hockey talents of the region to shape their career in the sport.