Nabarangpur district admin carries out relief & rescue in flood-hit areas

Nabarangpur: Owing to heavy rain, the Nabarangpur district administration has started relief works and is keeping a vigil in the flood-affected areas of the district.

According to sources, Koshagumuda BDO Shantiprabha Pradhan along with the Tehsildar and other ODRAF team reached the affected blocks within hours to take stock of the situation and assist the locals.

This noble gesture and quick action by the administrative team has garnered appreciations from all fields of the society.

Reportedly, several blocks of Nabarangpur district have been inundated in rainwater that has left the area marooned of any communication.

The administration has begun relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas of the districts and reached the locations through motor-boats in order to distribute relief including dry foods.