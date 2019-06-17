Nabarangpur ‘custodial death’: DGP suspends inspector Puspendu Sagar

Bhubaneswar: Director General of Police (DGP) RP Sharma on Monday has placed inspector Puspendu Sagar of Kodinga police station in Nabarangpur district under suspension with immediate effect.

Safar, former inspector-in-charge of Kosagumunda police station with an additional charge of Kodinga police station, has been suspended in connection with the death of an elderly man.

“Dr. R.P.Sharma, DGP, Odisha has placed Inspector Puspendu Sagar, Ex IIC Kosagumunda P.S with additional charge of Kodinga P.S of Nabarangpur District under suspension with immediate effect pending drawal of disciplinary proceeding for not following any legal formalities and procedures while conducting gambling raid and detaining two persons thereof,” a statement issued by the state police headquarters read.

“Out of these two persons, one person died while being shifted to Visakhapatnam Hospital on being referred by Medical Officer of Kosagumunda and Nawarangapur,” the statement said.

“This resulted in serious law and order situation in the locality on 16.06.2019. During the period of suspension, Sagar will remain under the disciplinary control of DIG of Police, southwest range (SWR), Koraput, it added.