Nabarangpur Collector gets down from vehicle to meet hapless blind couple

Nabarangpur: In a humanitarian gesture, Nabarangpur district Collector got down from his vehicle and inquired about the well being of a visually-impaired homeless couple walking down a deserted road at Tumbla chowk in Nabarangpur district.

As per reports, Nabarangpur Collector, Ajit Kumar Mishra was en route to Papadahandi in his official car when he noticed a homeless visually-impaired couple walking down to their native Khaira village after undergoing treatment for diarrhea at a hospital almost 18 km away from their home.

After spotting the couple, the Nabarangpur Collector stopped the car, stepped down from the vehicle and inquired about the well being to the couple.

Sambharu Bhatra and his wife Sukanti Bhatra were forced to walk to their native place after being refused to get a lift on the bus.

During interaction with the couple, the Collector came to know that the couple did not even have a proper house as they san a piece of land of their own.

The Nabarangpur Collector has asked the hapless couple to meet the Tehsildar and apply for allotment of a piece of homestead land.

In the meanwhile, Mishra also directed Papadahandi Block Development Officer (BDO) to submit a detailed report on the couple’s livelihood and take steps to ensure a better living for them.