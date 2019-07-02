Naba Jaubana Darshan: Sudarsan Pattnaik greets people with sand art at Puri beach

By pragativadinewsservice
Naba Jaubana Darshan
Puri: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Tuesday greeted the people of Odisha on the auspicious occasion of Naba Jaubana Besha Darshan through a sand art at Puri sea beach.

‏Pattnaik took to Twitter and shared the glimpse of the Trinity through his sand art at Puri sea beach.

The Holy Trinity who recovered from a two-week long illness, will come out today for the Naba Jaubana Besha Darshan. Naba Jaubana Besha a unique ritual of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, Subhadra and Sudarshan.

pragativadinewsservice
