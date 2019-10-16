Mystery shrouds woman PEO’s death in Jajpur

Jajpur: The body of a woman Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) was found under mysterious circumstances hanging in a guest house in Baligari under Dharmasala block of Jajpur district today.

The deceased lady has been identified as Smitarani Biswal of the district.

According to reports, deceased Biswal had gone to the guest house of Rupesh Bhadra, husband of Haridaspur sarpanch Madhusmita Bhadra, in Baligari in the latter’s vehicle today. Some friends of Rupesh also accompanied them to the guest house.

While Rupesh and his friends were busy with preparations for a feast, Biswal went to the first floor of the guest house to get refreshed. Later, she was found hanging with her scarf from a ceiling fan inside the guest house.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body. The actual reason behind the PEO’s death will come to the fore after the post-mortem report arrives, said a police official. However, Rupesh has stated that Biswal committed suicide and the cause behind the drastic step of hers is totally unknown to him.