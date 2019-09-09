Mystery Shrouds Death Of Plus II Student In Cuttack

Cuttack: A Plus II first-year student died under mysterious circumstances at a college hostel in Athagarh area of Cuttack district today.

The deceased has been identified as Suryakant Samal, a native of Dhenkanal district. Suryakant was a student of RP +2 Science Residential College and was staying in the college hostel to pursue his studies.

According to college authorities, Suryakant attempted to commit suicide yesterday following which he was admitted to Maniabandha hospital, where he was declared ‘brought dead’ by the doctors.

The principal of the college said, “A suicide note was found in which it has been mentioned that the deceased has taken the drastic step owing to some family disturbances”.

However, kin of the deceased has alleged that Suryakant has been murdered. A complaint has been lodged at Maniabandha police station in this regard.

Based on the complaint lodged police have initiated a probe to ascertain the actual reason behind the death of the student.