Myanmar jade mine landslide kills 13, rescue operation on

Naypyitaw: Thirteen workers and security guards in northern Myanmar were killed in jade mining landslide on Sunday, officials said.

The reports said rescuers are trying frantically to search for more victims.

Media reports said dozens die each year in landslides caused by jade mining. The jade mining is a dangerous and poorly regulated industry in Kachin state between the country’s borders with China and India.

Reports said torrential rains have pounded the area over the last week. Officials said the search for those missing is continuing.

It may be recalled that in April more than 54 people were killed in a landslide that buried workers along with dozens of vehicles. Many miners are from impoverished ethnic minority communities who risk their lives in search of translucent green gemstone.