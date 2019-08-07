My City Links presents 2nd My City Awards

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s first English neighbourhood publication, My City Links presented 2nd My City Awards here on today to encourage new genres from the golden triangle and felicitated them for their outstanding achievements towards the society.

Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Energy, Industries & Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) along with additional charges of Minister of State (MoS), Home, Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra graced the event in presence of Hon’ble Minister of Tourism & Culture Shri Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi and many other respected dignitaries.

The awards were conferred on Shri Jitendra Kumar Mohanty, Founder Swosti Group, Mayfair Hotel, Kalabhoomi- the art & craft museum, Shri Mahendra Kumar Gupta, MD Gupta Power, Anjali Festival (Dr. Shruti Mohapatra), Mother’s Public School (Ms. Poly Patnaik), Shri Anil Dhir, Shri Raghunath Sasmal, well known as Raghu Dahibara, Shri Soumya Ranjan Biswal and Shri Dilip Kumar Biswal, environmentalist and activists from Puri who have been on a mission to protect Olive Ridleys.

Speaking onto this occasion Shri Mishra said, “I am happy that this award is helping us to build the new society. Recognizing these people is a great initiative and I thank MyCityLinks for curtaining this event.”

In his address during this occasion, Shri Panigrahi said, “This iconic event is a great effort to build a society full of heroes and icons. He also congratulated the team to organize this. Further, he said, I hope this kind of event would attract tourists more.”

Talking about the awards, Shri Hans, Publisher of My City Links said “The objective was simple and clear – to recognize the work and deeds of inspiring people and institutions that are continuing to shape the way our cities and state grows. It is to salute them and thank them for their contribution to our city and state in general. With My City awards, we want to tell the stories of these wonderful people and institutions to society at large with the hope that these stories would inspire and motivate more people to work with the positivity and enthusiasm to take our cities to greater heights.”

Speaking on this occasion Sri Ratho said, “Our thought behind My City Links was to have a publication that would bring out positive and inspirational stories and we were quite successful in featuring those kinds of stories. We are happy that now we are coming up with a new venture MO TV, which is a youth-based web channel. Coming up with fresh & original content and giving an opportunity to budding talents is what we will be working on.”

Group Editor of MCL Sandeep Mishra said, “My City Awards is a one-of-its-kind event to encourage, celebrate and honour individuals and institutions that have contributed to the growth and development of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack & Puri. We started it in 2018 and it was Bhubaneswar-centric, but this year we have expanded it to Cuttack and Puri keeping in view the need to reach out to recognize the talent and commitment shown by different people and organizations of these two cities. In future, we intend to make it even more inclusive to highlight the plurality that these cities represent.”

Senior Associate Editor of MCL and well-known anchor Dikhya Tiwari moderated the event. The event also witnessed a grand fashion event in the form of the Bhubaneswar Runway Week.