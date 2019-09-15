MV Act: Motorcyclist penalised Rs 22,500 in Bolangir

Bolangir: With the onset of the Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2019, which was launched on September 21, a motorcyclist in Kantabanji area of Bolangir district was penalised Rs 22,500 over violations of traffic norms.

According to sources, the rider was intercepted at Kuruli Chakk during Motor Vehicle checking here on Sunday. Following this, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) personnel found the person to be in an intoxicated situation.

Besides, the person was also charged for driving without a licence (Rs 5000), general offence (Rs 500), dangerously driving (Rs 5,000) and for not obeying the orders of the concerned official (Rs 2000).

According to the list of major traffic offences, penal provisions as per the Amended Act/MV Act, 1988 one will have to pay Rs 5000 for driving without DL. Similarly, driving under the influence of alcohol will attract a penalty of Rs 10,000 or imprisonment.