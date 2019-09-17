MV Act: Cop Fined For Triple Riding In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Trouble mounted for a Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Twin City Police Commissionerate for violating Motor Vehicle Act 2019 rules after a Twitteratti brought the traffic violation to the notice of Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi on Monday.

According to sources, the cop, Santosh Kumar Bhanj was riding a two-wheeler with two pillion riders yesterday. A Twitter follower captured the image of the cop’s violating the traffic rule and tagged the Police Commissioner.

Following which the cop, Santosh Kumar Bhanj, has been asked to pay fine of Rs 5,000 for carrying two pillion riders in his two-wheeler in the city and violating the traffic rules.

Sources said, Sarangi directed the traffic officials to collect the fine and issue a challan to the Sub Inspector.

