MV Act: CM appeals people to get papers ready in 3 months

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep concern over the public resentment which has been reported from some parts of State, particularly Bhubaneswar, on account of the enforcement of the provisions of recently amended MV Act.

The CM has directed the enforcement agencies not to aggressively go on overdrive but rather counsel and handhold the public to facilitate compliance with the amended provisions of MV Act. The Transport Department has been directed to augment public services, strengthen the facilitation centres, open extra counters, conduct camps in public institutions so as to enable the motor vehicle users to update their compliance status.

This process will continue over the next 3 months so that adequate time is made available to the public to ensure compliance. Massive Road Safety awareness campaign will be carried out to sensitise public on the new norms. He has also requested all motor vehicle users to obey traffic rules and desist from dangerous driving which will endanger their lives and that of others.