Mutilated bodies recovered from rly tracks in Ganjam

Ganjam: Mutilated bodies of a man and a woman were recovered from railway tracks near Jhami temple in Ankuli area of Ganjam district on Tuesday.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, some locals spotted the bodies this morning and alerted the police. On intimation, the police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

The bodies have been seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation into the matter is underway.