Muslims are well protected in India: RSS chief

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Muslims are well protected
6

New Delhi: Muslims are prosperous and happy in India, according to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. He said RSS has no hatred towards anyone.

Bhagwat said the Jews were wandering around but only India gave them shelter while the Parsis perform  their rituals safely in India alone. He hailed the diversity of the country and the entire nation is tied in one string.

Related Posts

Salman Khurshid retracts statement, says Rahul Gandhi should…

Valmiki Jayanti: Know its Significance

‘Chennai Connect’ begins a New Era of…

The RSS chief made the statement while addressing a meeting of intellectuals ahead of the meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal, the highest decision-making body of RSS.

The RSS chief said the unique feeling of oneness has well protected Muslims in the country.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Salman Khurshid retracts statement, says Rahul Gandhi should…

Valmiki Jayanti: Know its Significance

‘Chennai Connect’ begins a New Era of…

1 of 3,063