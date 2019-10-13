Muslims are well protected in India: RSS chief

New Delhi: Muslims are prosperous and happy in India, according to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. He said RSS has no hatred towards anyone.

Bhagwat said the Jews were wandering around but only India gave them shelter while the Parsis perform their rituals safely in India alone. He hailed the diversity of the country and the entire nation is tied in one string.

The RSS chief made the statement while addressing a meeting of intellectuals ahead of the meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal, the highest decision-making body of RSS.

The RSS chief said the unique feeling of oneness has well protected Muslims in the country.