Muslim nations ask Pak PM to refrain from rhetoric against India

Islamabad: The Muslim nations have asked Pakistan PM Imran Khan to tone down rhetoric against PM Modi and engage in backdoor diplomacy with India.

Media reports said they have advised Pakistan to lessen tension with New Delhi over Kashmir.

The Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was requested to tone down his rhetoric against his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. It is believed that during their visit to Islamabad on September 3, Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Al-Nahyan conveyed the “message” on behalf of their leadership as well as some other countries.

The duo held talks with Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

An official requesting anonymity said: “The discussions were so confidential that only top officials of the foreign ministry were allowed to sit in those meetings”.

As per the official, both Saudi and UAE ministers expressed their inclination to play a role in allaying tensions between India and Pakistan.

