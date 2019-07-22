Muslim lawyer exhorts minorities to buy guns for self-defence

New Delhi: A Muslim lawyer has called upon the minorities to take up arms by selling their property for their ‘self-defence’, according to reports.

This shocking call has come from Mahmood Paracha who has advised members of minority communities and Dalits that they should apply for firearms licence to protect themselves from mob lynching in the country.

Paracha made this statement during a press conference. He further stated that he would provide legal help to people from minority communities who face any problem while applying for gun licences.

The Muslim advocate said: “We will provide them with legal support if they have a problem for filling the form or in procuring the licence.”