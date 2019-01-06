Music legend AR Rahman turns 52

Mumbai: Oscar winner and the Godfather of Indian Music, AR Rahman rang in his 52nd birthday on Sunday. Rahman is known for integrating Indian classical music with electronic music, world music, and traditional orchestral arrangements.

The music maestro has achieved many awards on an International platform including Oscar the most prestigious award in the industry.

Rahman started his career with an in-house studio (Panchathan Record Inn in Chennai). His achievement in industry rose to fame from the songs like Chaiyan Chaiyan, Muqabla, Urvashi Urvashi.

The legend has given many songs including Roja Jaaneman, Humma Humma, Tu Hi Re, Urvashi Urvashi, Muqabla, Mustafa Mustafa and Kehna Hi Kya, among others.

In recent times, he has arguably done his best work with director Imtiaz Ali. The duo has collaborated for films Rockstar (2011), Highway (2014) and Tamasha (2015).

Out of this partnership came out songs such as Sadda Haq, Tum Ho, Naadaan Parinde, Patakha Guddi, Maahi Ve, Agar Tum Saath Ho and Safarnama, that hold an extremely special place in the hearts of music lovers.