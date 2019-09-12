Music Director Usha Khanna To Be Honoured With ‘Lata Mangeshkar Award’

Mumbai: Veteran music director Usha Khanna will be conferred with the Maharashtra government’s “Lata Mangeshkar Award” for the year 2019-20, Maharashtra Culture Minister Vinod Tawde informed on Wednesday.

The award, which carries a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh, a citation and a memento, will be presented to the 78-year old music director at a function. The schedule of the event will be announced soon.

Instituted in 1993 by the state government, the award was earlier conferred on Krishna Kalle, Ram-Laxman, Uttam Singh, Pushpa Pagdhare and other personalities.

Khanna has started her career in Bollywood barely in her teens. She first composed superhit songs for the Asha Parekh debut film “Dil Deke Dekho” (1959) and continued to give best songs over the years.