Musharraf requests Pak court to defer trial in treason case

Islamabad: Pakistan’s former military dictator Pervez Musharraf has requested the special court to defer hearing till the end of Ramazan, according to media reports.

Musharraf has submitted an application along with copies of health certificate saying he has apologized for not appearing before the court.

His application stated that despite strong willingness and eagerness to return to Pakistan, the life-threatening ailments and medical complications have forced him not to appear before the special court.

Media reports said a special court indicted Musharraf for high treason in March 2014. Musharraf left for Dubai in 2016 to “seek medical treatment” but did not return since then.

Last month, the 75-year-old former army chief was admitted to a hospital in Dubai after suffering a reaction from a rare disease for which he is already under treatment.

It is worthwhile to mention that the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had filed the treason case against Musharraf over the imposition of extra-constitutional emergency in November 2007.