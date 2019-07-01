Murderous attack by youth leaves woman teacher critically hurt

Cuttack: A woman teacher of Ambapada Primary School under Niali police limits in Cuttack district sustained critical injuries in a murderous attack by a youth on Monday.

According to sources, the miscreant entered the classroom of the school with a sharp weapon and attacked the woman teacher while she was teaching.

The injured teacher was initially rushed to Charichhak Community Health Centre (CHC) in a critical condition and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

In the meanwhile, locals caught hold of the accused youth, Bibhuti Mohanty, a native of Ambapada village, while he was trying to flee the spot soon after the murderous attack on the woman teacher, sources said.

The accused has been handed over to the police. However, the exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, sources added.