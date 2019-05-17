Murder over opposing liquor sale in Khallikote: Prime accused nabbed

Khallikote: Police on Thursday arrested the prime accused in the brutal murder of a person who opposed the illegal sale of liquor in Kusadhipa village in Ganjam district on April 28.

The accused has been identified as Mama Pattnaik, of Kusadhipa village under Khallikote police limits. She has also been accused of dealing with illegal liquor sale in the area.

According to reports, Kailash Barik (45) of the same locality was hacked to death on the night of April 28 when he saw a beeline in front of an illegal liquor unit and opposed the trade.

In the meanwhile, accused Mama and his associates beat up Kailash mercilessly and then crushed his face with stones, killing him on the spot.

The deceased’s wife had lodged a complaint with the local police and the family member had also staged a protest in front of Khallikote Community Health Centre, where Barik was declared dead by the doctors on April 29.

Khallikote Police had registered a case (106/19) under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC. Based on the plaint, police yesterday arrested the accused woman and forwarded to the court. However, other suspects and associates of accused Mama— Kanhu Behera, Pradip Parida, and others are yet to be apprehended by the police.

