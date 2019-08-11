Murder of security guard in Balasore: Accused arrested

Balasore: Police on Sunday arrested a man in connection with the murder of a security guard whose body was recovered inside his house at Kesuria village under Jamudiha Panchayat here on Friday.

The arrested has been identified as Gouri Shankar Rout of the same locality.

Notably, Bijay Singh (40), a resident of Kesura village in Jamudiha panchayat under Nilgiri police limits was found dead with his throat slit and genitals severed inside his house on Saturday morning.

During the investigation, police had recovered the murder weapon from Gouri’s house and arrested him. The accused confessed that he killed Bijay suspecting him of having an illicit affair with his mother.