Murder of security guard in Balasore: Accused arrested

CrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Murder of security guard
31

Balasore: Police on Sunday arrested a man in connection with the murder of a security guard whose body was recovered inside his house at Kesuria village under Jamudiha Panchayat here on Friday.

The arrested has been identified as Gouri Shankar Rout of the same locality.

Related Posts

Man held for illegal train ticket selling

Four child labourers rescued in Jajpur

Khan Nagar murder case solved, four nabbed

Notably, Bijay Singh (40), a resident of Kesura village in Jamudiha panchayat under Nilgiri police limits was found dead with his throat slit and genitals severed inside his house on Saturday morning.

During the investigation, police had recovered the murder weapon from Gouri’s house and arrested him. The accused confessed that he killed Bijay suspecting him of having an illicit affair with his mother.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.