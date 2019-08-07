Mumbai terror attack mastermind held guilty by Pak court

Islamabad: Hafiz Saeed, the Mumbai terror attack mastermind and proscribed Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief, was held guilty by Pakistan court, reports said.

The reports said that the court in Pakistan Punjab province’s Gujranwala city on Wednesday held Saeed guilty in connection with a terror funding case. His case was shifted to Gujrat in Pakistan, the reports said.

The most wanted terrorists in India, was arrested on July 17 in connection with a terror financing case. Following his arrest, Saeed was sent to prison on a seven-day judicial remand.