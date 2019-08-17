‘Mumbai Saga’ to hit theaters in June 2020

By pragativadinewsservice
'Mumbai Saga' to hit theaters in June 2020
Mumbai: Multi-starrer gangster drama ‘Mumbai Saga,’ will hit the theaters on June 19, next year, the makers announced on Saturday.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also announced the news on his Twitter handle.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film revolves around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai.

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi were the latest actors to join the star-studded cast list, which already includes Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte.

The project is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir.

