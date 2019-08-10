Mumbai rains: Konark Express diverted, Visakhapatnam-LTT Express partly cancelled

Mumbai: Several trains were either cancelled or diverted due to water-logging at railway tracks on Mumbai-Pune route on Saturday.

Announcing the partial cancellation of trains, ECoR officials said, the Konark Express from Mumbai will run on Kalyan-Manmad-Nanded-Secunderabad route till August 16. The Visakhapatnam-LTT Express from Visakhapatnam has been partly cancelled for today.

The Railways has cancelled and partially cancelled train services due to heavy rain in Mumbai.

Normal life in the city of Mumbai came to a standstill due to Mumbai rains for the past two days as the city got battered by heavy rainfall during the weekend.

Heavy rainfall and relentless floods threw normal life out of gear in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan in the next 24 hours.