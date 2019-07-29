Mumbai rain: Bhubaneswar-Mumbai CSTM Konark Express delayed

Bhubaneswar: Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging on Mumbai Division of Central Railway, 11020 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai CSTM Konark Express from Bhubaneswar is delayed.

According to the latest reports, the train will leave Bhubaneswar at 02 am on July 30 instead of the earlier schedule of 03.25 pm today due to late running of connecting train from Mumbai in view of heavy rain and the flood situation.

The Met department has forecast “extremely heavy rainfall” on July 29 at isolated places in Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai and “heavy to very heavy rainfall” at few places in Mumbai city and suburban districts.

Heavy rainfall is categorised as more than 64.5 mm rains in 24 hours.