Mumbai Indians Beat Chennai Super Kings to win IPL 2019 title

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by one run and won their 4th Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in Hyderabad on Sunday.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat in IPL 2019 final against CSK.

Quinton de Kock (29 off 17) and Rohit Sharma (15 off 14) got Mumbai Indians to a solid start. de Kock was more explosive of the two batsmen and struck three sixes off Deepak Chahar in the fourth over of their innings.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan built a decent partnership but both fell in quick succession. Later, Kieron Pollard, played a brilliant knock (41 off 25 balls) to help his side reach a respectable total of 149/8.

Earlier, in the day CSK were cruising but MI bowlers took wickets in quick succession to bring their side back in the match.

However, the biggest turning point in the match was the runout of CSK skipper MS Dhoni. But Shane Watson brought them back in the game.

After Shane Watson had hit a fierce 80, CSK needed two runs off the final ball to overtake Mumbai Indians’ 149/8 but Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga dismissed Shardul Thakur with a perfect yorker to claim the landmark win.

With the victory, Mumbai Indians lift their 4th IPL trophy while Chennai Super Kings lost to Mumbai Indians for the third time in four finals.