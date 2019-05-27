Mumbai-Howrah Lokmanya Tilak Express catches fire, no casualty

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Mumbai-Howrah Lokmanya Tilak Express
56

Jharkhand: Panic gripped passengers as a bogie of Mumbai-Howrah Lokmanya Tilak Express caught fire between Lotapahad and Chakradharpur railway stations in Jharkhand on Monday.

All the passengers in the express are safe.

Related Posts

H-1B visa: Trump administration initiates process to ban…

Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan passes away

Nearly half of newly-elected LS MPs have criminal records:…

According to sources, a fire ensued from one of the bogies of Mumbai-Howrah Lokmanya Tilak Express between Lotapahad and Chakradharpur railway stations. The railway authority after spotting smoke coming out from the bogie stopped the train near Rourkela and alerted the officials for the rescue operation.

On intimation, fire tenders were pressed into the service to douse the flames. However, the exact cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.