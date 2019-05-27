Mumbai-Howrah Lokmanya Tilak Express catches fire, no casualty

Jharkhand: Panic gripped passengers as a bogie of Mumbai-Howrah Lokmanya Tilak Express caught fire between Lotapahad and Chakradharpur railway stations in Jharkhand on Monday.

All the passengers in the express are safe.

According to sources, a fire ensued from one of the bogies of Mumbai-Howrah Lokmanya Tilak Express between Lotapahad and Chakradharpur railway stations. The railway authority after spotting smoke coming out from the bogie stopped the train near Rourkela and alerted the officials for the rescue operation.

On intimation, fire tenders were pressed into the service to douse the flames. However, the exact cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained.