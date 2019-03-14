Mumbai foot overbridge collapses; two dead, 23 hurt

Mumbai: At least two people were killed and 23 others injured on Thursday after a portion of a foot overbridge collapsed near Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station in Mumbai.

The victims who were trapped under the debris have been rescued. Two of the injured people are stated to be in critical condition.

In a Twitter post, the Mumbai police said, “A foot-over bridge connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station and Azad Maidan Police Station in Mumbai has collapsed. Several are likely injured but there are no reports on casualties yet.”

However, the media reports claimed that two persons were killed in the mishap.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and fire brigades have been rushed to the spot for rescue operations. Senior police officers are also present at the site, while a team from Regional Response Center (RRC) Mumbai has also been rushed to the spot.

On the other hand, vehicular movement on the route has been affected.