Mumbai building collapse death toll rises to 14

Mumbai: The death toll in Dongri building collapse has risen to 14 even as the authorities have pressed sniffer dogs into service to aid rescue operation.

The tragic incident occurred a week after torrential rain flooded the ‘maximum city’ of India. The four-storey building that housed close to 15 families in Dongri area collapsed on Tuesday morning.

The search operation continued for the second day to pull out the remaining people, believed to be nearly 40, who are buried under the debris.

According to reports, the 100-year-old dilapidated building was located on Tandel Street in Dongri, an area that is known to have narrow lanes and poor structures. Fire tenders and NDRF teams worked round the clock on Tuesday to rescue people.

While Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured investigation into the matter, former Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora slammed the state government for inaction.