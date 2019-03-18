Mumbai bridge collapse: Auditor Neeraj Desai arrested

Mumbai: Auditor Neeraj Desai, who had conducted an audit of the CST Bridge in Mumbai that collapsed on March 14, has been arrested by Mumbai police on Sunday.

Desai will be produced in the Killa Court on Tuesday.

The City police made the arrest after a preliminary inquiry in the collapse of the bridge found major lapses in a structural audit done by Desai’s DD Desai Associate Engineering Consultant.

Neeraj Desai’s firm had reportedly carried out the structural audit of the bridge and declared it safe for use despite some corrosion in the structure, police said.

Desai on Sunday was detained and then he was arrested after negligence was ascertained on his part, said the DCP Abhishek Trimukhe.

The CST Bridge in Mumbai collapsed on March 14 in which six people had lost their lives and several sustained critical injuries.