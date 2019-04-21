Multiple blasts in Sri Lanka during Easter Mass; 52 dead, over 200 injured

Multiple blasts in Sri Lanka
Colombo: At least 52 persons were killed and over 200 were reported to be injured in the multiple blasts that hit six places in Sri Lanka during Easter Mass on Sunday, police and health officials said.

The blast occurred at three churches and three hotels during Easter mass. The nature of the explosions was not immediately clear, officials stated.

Soon after the initial reports of blasts in two churches, four other blasts including explosions at three high-end hotels were confirmed by the local police. Over 300 persons have been reportedly admitted with injuries following the explosions.

The blasts occurred at around 8.45 a.m. (local time) as the Easter Sunday masses were in progress, officials added.

One of the blasts was a St Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade of the capital, Colombo. Another explosion took place at a church in Katuwapitiya, Katana was also hit. Sri Lanka Police also reported explosions at the Shangri-La Hotel and Kingsbury Hotel in the capital.

Union Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj said that she is in constant communication with the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo.

