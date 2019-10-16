Multi-Storey Building For Odisha MLAs Soon In City

Bhubaneswar: In order to provide accommodation to newly-elected legislators in Bhubaneswar, multi-storey building will be constructed at MLA Colony by razing the existing quarters, informed Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro today.

Speaking to the media, Patro said that the state government has decided to demolish a few portion of the MLA Colony and construct 7R quarters at the area for 140 members of OLA with an estimated cost of Rs 400 crores.”

Patro said that the quarters will be built with facilities including conference hall, Kalyan mandap, gym and morning walk path and the lobby of Odisha Legislative Assembly will get a complete renovation as the country’s most modern Assembly.

It may be mentioned here that the proposal for building multi-storey MLA quarters was discussed at a meeting on makeover plan of Odisha Assembly recently. In the meeting, The Chief Engineer (building) was asked to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the proposal.