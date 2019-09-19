Multi-Modal Hub Biggest Milestone To Transform Bhubaneswar Railway Station: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) to develop Bhubaneswar Railway Station Multi-Modal Hub project.

The MoU was signed by Premchand Choudhury, VC BDA and Sashikanta Singh, DRNI East Coast Railway at Udyog Bhawan, New Delhi. The BDA will be the nodal agency for planning, designing and executing, this project. The BDA has already roped in a Singapore-based International Design Consultant Subarna Jurong for the project.

Speaking on the occasion at Lok Seva Bhawan, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik described the event as a historic occasion in our journey towards developing Bhubaneswar into a smart city. He further said that it is one of the biggest milestones to transform Bhubaneswar railway station into a world-class Railway station with a Multi-Modal hub. The Odisha CM thanked the Railway ministry and East Coast Railways for the support.

Bhubaneswar Development Authority will involve internationally reputed consultants and showcase Bhubaneswar to the world with a blend of contemporary designs and traditional Kalinga architecture. The Multi-Modal Hub will be developed by the State Government at a cost of Rs 840 crore and the public infrastructure part will be completed in 30 months, the Chief Minister added.

Speaking that it would be the first transit-oriented smart development project, Patnaik expected the project to trigger the development of the planned central business district for Bhubaneswar. A three-tier monitoring mechanism will be put in place for close supervision and monitoring, he informed.

Expressing his delight over the project, Naveen said, “As the whole of Odisha is watching, I am eagerly waiting for this transformation in railways to happen. The State government will extend its full proactive support for this project and I am sure with active support from Railways we will make the project happen in record time.”

Union Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was present at Udyog Bhawan in New Delhi, spoke on the occasion through Video Conferencing. Appreciating the role of the State Government in the project, Pradhan said that it has rarely happened that a State Government has taken a lead role in such a project. It is certainly a transforming initiative for Bhubaneswar, he added.

As per reports, the Public Infrastructure Component includes a new Terminal Building, City Bus Terminal, Public Car Parking, Pick up and drop off lanes for vehicles, Plazas and public utility space. The mixed-use Real Estate Component will have an iconic city square with high rise tower. The project will take 30 months for completion.

Among others, Commerce & Transport Minister Padmanav Behera, Housing & Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena, Development Commissioner and Senior Officers were present at Lok Seva Bhawan. Chief Resident Commissioner, Executive Director Station Development and other senior officers were present at New Delhi.